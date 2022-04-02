 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Savannah Marshall vs. Femke Hermans live stream: How to watch middleweight title bout via live online stream

We go over how to watch the action this Saturday, April 2nd as Savannah Marshall battles Femke Hermans. Here’s all the live stream details you need.

TeddyRicketson
Savannah Marshall punches Lolita Muzeya during the WBO World Middleweight title fight between Savannah Marshall and Lolita Muzeya at Utilita Arena on October 16, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Boxxer promotion returns with its latest PPV on Saturday, April 2nd. The event takes place at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England and will get started at 3:00 p.m. ET. There are 10 total bouts on the card that culminate with a WBO Middleweight World Title fight between Savannah Marshall and Femke Hermans.

Ring walks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET but that could change depending on the length of the earlier bouts. There are 10 fights on the card and the PPV will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. It hasn’t been announced for the U.S. at this point.

In the title fight of the main event, Marshall is the -3000 odds favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook making Hermans the +1200 odds underdog.

Full Card for Savannah Marshall vs. Femke Hermans

  • Title fight: Savannah Marshall vs. Femke Hermans, 10 rounds, WBO women’s middleweight title
  • Florian Marku vs. Chris Jenkins, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Bradley Rea vs. Lukas Ndafoluma, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • April Hunter vs. Ester Konecna, 6 rounds, women’s super welterweight
  • Michael Webster vs. TBA, rounds, cruiserweight
  • Matty Harris vs. Phil Williams, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Hosea Stewart vs. Mait Metsis, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Lukas Cope vs. Lee Connelly, 4 rounds, super lightweight
  • Chloe Watson vs. Gemma Ruegg, 4 rounds, women’s super flyweight
  • Georgia O’Connor vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez, 4 rounds, women’s super welterweight

