Savannah Marshall vs. Femke Hermans live stream: How to watch middleweight title bout via live online stream

The Boxxer promotion returns with its latest PPV on Saturday, April 2nd. The event takes place at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England and will get started at 3:00 p.m. ET. There are 10 total bouts on the card that culminate with a WBO Middleweight World Title fight between Savannah Marshall and Femke Hermans.

Ring walks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET but that could change depending on the length of the earlier bouts. There are 10 fights on the card and the PPV will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. It hasn’t been announced for the U.S. at this point.

In the title fight of the main event, Marshall is the -3000 odds favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook making Hermans the +1200 odds underdog.

Full Card for Savannah Marshall vs. Femke Hermans