What time will Savannah Marshall vs. Femke Hermans fight start on April 2nd

On Saturday, April 2nd the Boxxer promotion returns with its newest PPV from the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England. There are 10 fights on the card that ends with a match between Savannah Marshall and Femke Hermans for the WBO Middleweight World Title. The action begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with the main event ringwalks tentatively scheduled at 5:30 p.m. ET, but that depends on the length of the matches before it. The PPV will be available on Sky Sports in the UK and is TBA in the U.S.

Marshall enters with an undefeated 11-0 record with nine of her victories coming by a knockout. Most recently, she had a second-round knockout victory over Lolita Muzeya in October of 2021. She is the heavy favorite to win this fight with -3000 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hermans has a 12-3 professional fighting record with five victories by knockout. She is coming off a third-round knockout victory in July of 2021 against Lili Jumali. She is the underdog in this fight with +1200 odds to win.

Full Card