Yamileth Mercado vs. Zulina Munoz: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Promociones Zanfer is back with their latest boxing event. It will be held in Chihuahua in Mexico on Saturday, April 2nd. The boxing match will feature Yamileth Mercado taking on Zulina Munoz for the WBC World Female Super Bantamweight Title. The match gets started at 10:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch Yamileth Mercado vs. Zulina Munoz

This is the only match listed on the card for the event so expect ring walks for this title match to get started right at 10:30 p.m. ET. The fight will likely be streamed somewhere although not through any official channels.

Fighter history

Mercado enters with an 18-3 record but is coming off of a loss. She lost by unanimous decision to Amanda Serrano in August of 2021. Munoz is a veteran boxer and has an insane 51-4-2 record heading into this bout. She is coming off only the fourth loss of her career in November 2021. She suffered a seventh-round knockout loss to Dina Thorslund. Each boxer will be looking to get back into the win column in this fight.

Full card for Yamileth Mercado vs. Zulina Munoz

Title fight: Yamileth Mercado vs. Zulina Munoz, WBC World Female Super Bantamweight Title

