Opening odds for 2022 NCAA men’s championship game between No. 1 Kansas and No. 8 North Carolina

The 2022 NCAA Men’s National Championship game will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, April 4th. The game will tip at 9:20 p.m. ET and it will air on TBS. The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks will take on the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels.

Kansas was the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region. They began the tournament in a dominating fashion but barely escaped with wins in the second and third rounds. The Jayhawks were living by the ‘survive and advance’ slogan for the tournament. In the Elite Eight, Kansas got their offense in motion and rolled to a 26-point win over No. 10 Miami. In the Final Four, the Jayhawks toppled No. 2 Villanova 81-65 to reach their first championship game since 2012.

North Carolina entered its first season without head coach Roy Williams since 2003. Expectations were down as Hubert Davis took over the program and they had early trouble casting doubt on the season. The Tar Heels fought all season and entered the East Region as a No. 8 seed. UNC started with a dominant 95-63 victory over No. 9 Marquette. Then, they took down No. 1 Baylor and No. 4 UCLA. In the Elite Eight, they had the first game they weren’t the underdogs as they ended the Cinderella season for No. 15 Saint Peter’s. No win was as big as they took down their rival Duke in the Final Four to head to the championship game.

NCAA Championship Odds: No. 1 Kansas vs No. 8 North Carolina

Point spread: Kansas -4

Point Total: 152.5

Moneyline: Kansas -170, North Carolina +150

