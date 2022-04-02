Why is Logan Paul wrestling at Wrestlemania 38?

Wrestlemania is always a prime showcase spot for celebrities, as evidenced by last year’s show when international pop superstar Bad Bunny stepped in the ring to participate in the show. For Wrestlemania 38 this weekend, there will be plenty of celebrity involvement for the two-night show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Logan Paul was present for last year’s Wrestlemania when he accompanied Sami Zayn for his match against Kevin Owens. This year, the social media personality and occasional pro boxer will actually step in the ring as he’ll team up with The Miz on Night 1 to face the father-son tandem of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. So how did this tag team match come to fruition?

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. The Mysterio’s backstory

The Miz had already been feuding with The Mysterios for a few months and after losing to Rey at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February, he announced that he would bring in a “visionary” of a tag team partner to battle the father-son duo at Wrestlemania.

Enter Logan Paul, who made his return to WWE television the following night on Monday Night Raw to attack the Mysterios.

The two heels have spent the past month getting under the Mysterios skin, including The Miz going as far as stealing Rey’s mask and gifting it to Paul as a trophy.

Cringe indeed.

Similar to Bad Bunny last year, the WWE released a video showcasing Paul training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando ahead of the match.

This should be an entertaining match and considering how unlikeable Paul is, the capacity crowd will be ready to see him eat a 6-1-9 during the match.