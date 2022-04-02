The Kansas Jayhawks have reached the pinnacle of college basketball, and are 40 minutes away from their fourth national championship in program history.

Let’s take a look at how the Jayhawks got here, and the history of one of college basketball’s premiere programs in the national championship game.

How Kansas made the 2022 National Championship Game

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Texas Southern 83-56

Second Round: Defeated No. 9 Creighton 79-72

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 4 Providence 66-61

Elite Eight: Defeated No. 10 Miami 76-50

Final Four: Defeated No. 2 Villanova

When did Kansas last appear in the national championship?

In 2012 the Jayhawks also reached the last game of the season, but lost to Anthony Davis and the Kentucky Wildcats in a 67-59 battle. Tyshawn Taylor had 19 points for KU in the loss, and Thomas Robinson added 17 rebounds. But Kansas was just 22-62 from the field, and was out-rebounded 43-35 on the night.

How many times has Kansas appeared in the National Championship?

This is the tenth time KU has reached the last game of the NCAA Tournament. They are 3-6 in those efforts, winning in 1952, 1988, and 2008. Their losses have been in 1940, 1953, 1957, 1991, 2003, and 2012.