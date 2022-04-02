No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 UConn: Instant pick for 2022 NCAA Women’s Championship game as matchup is set

The UConn Huskies survived a semifinal matchup, and head back to the national championship game where they are 11-0 all-time under Geno Auriemma. But the South Carolina Gamecocks are favored under Dawn Staley, and will be expected to come away with their second women’s title.

NCAA Women’s Championship opening odds: No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 UConn

Point spread: South Carolina -4

Point Total: 126.5

Moneyline: South Carolina -180, UConn +155

Our pick: South Carolina -4

This just feels like way too much Aliyah Boston for the Huskies post players to handle. The leading scorer for the Gamecocks should be able to have her way with UConn on the block, and the No. 1 team in the country should do enough to keep Paige Bueckers from doing it herself. Despite the spread, everything seems to be breaking in the direction of USC here.

