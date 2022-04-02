When South Carolina last made the NCAA women’s basketball national championship game

The South Carolina Gamecocks reached the Final Four for the second consecutive season, and they’ve won the national championship more recently than their title game opponent UConn Huskies. They will go for another on Sunday, April 3rd at 8:00 p.m. ET from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Below is a look at South Carolina’s history in the national title game.

How South Carolina made the 2022 National Championship

The Gamecocks have not had much trouble rolling through their opponents in their NCAA Tournament matchups to get to the championship game. They won four of the five games by more than 10 points with an average margin of victory at 37 points. South Carolina has been led by Aliyah Boston, who is putting up huge numbers including 23 points and 18 rebounds in a Final Four victory over the Louisville Cardinals.

When did South Carolina last appear in the national championship?

The Gamecocks were last in the national title in 2017 when they won it all in a 67-55 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

How many times has South Carolina appeared in the national championship?

South Carolina has been to one national championship prior to this season, and it was their lone title in 2017.