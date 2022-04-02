When UConn last made the NCAA women’s basketball national championship game

The UConn Huskies are back in the national championship as they look to end their title “drought” after dominating women’s college basketball for years. They will be underdogs when they take the floor against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday, April 3rd at 8:00 p.m. ET at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Below is a look at the UConn’s history in the national title game.

How UConn made the 2022 National Championship

The Huskies took quite the difficult route to get here as the Gamecocks will be their third No. 1 seed they’ll need to go through to win the national championship. South Carolina has dominated most of their NCAA Tournament games, but UConn has been stuck in tight ballgames with three of their five matchups decided by 5 points or less. That includes a double-overtime thriller over the NC State Wolfpack to reach the Final Four.

When did UConn last appear in the national championship?

UConn’s last national championship appearance came in 2016 when the Huskies won their fourth consecutive title and finished with an undefeated record for the sixth time under head coach Geno Auriemma.

How many times has UConn appeared in the national championship?

UConn appeared in the national championship 11 times and never lost in the title game.