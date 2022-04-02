We are on the way to having our two teams for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game, and it will feature two true blue bloods of college basketball. On Monday, April 4th, the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks will take on the No. X TEAM in the championship game. The game will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana and will air on TBS with tip-off set for 9:20 p.m. ET.

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 North Carolina

How Kansas got here

Kansas had a 28-6 record in the regular season and capped it with a victory in the Big 12 conference tournament championship game. They nabbed a 1-seed in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and rolled to a 27-point first-round victory over No. 16 Texas Southern. The second and third rounds didn’t go as well for Kansas as they escaped with a seven-point victory over No. 9 Creighton and a five-point victory over No. 4 Providence. Kansas remembered who they were on offense and took it to No. 10 Miami in the Elite Eight winning 76-50. That momentum continued in the Final Four with Kansas staying ahead of No. 2 Villanova the whole game and coming away with the 81-65 win.

How North Carolina got here

North Carolina carries a 29-9 record heading into the title game but there was a point where their tournament hopes seemed in doubt. With a 16-7 record in early February, the Tar Heels were squarely on the bubble and were seemingly on the chopping block for the tournament. What resulted was the Tar Heels winning 11 of its last 13 games in the regular season, capping the campaign by spoiling Coach K’s final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. After a two-game showing in the ACC Tournament, Carolina entered the NCAA Tournament as an eight-seed and proceeded to batter Marquette by 32 in the first round before taking out No. 1 Baylor in a round-two overtime victory. Picking up wins over UCLA and Saint Peter’s, UNC’s got the chance to send Coach K home for good with an 81-77 victory over No. 1 Duke in Saturday’s Final Four bout.