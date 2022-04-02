Cody Rhodes revealed as Seth Rollins’ Wrestlemania 38 opponent [Video]

The months of rumors were true.

Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent at Wrestemania 38 was revealed as Cody Rhodes, who came out to a roaring ovation in front of the massive crowd at AT&T Stadium.

This is the culmination of months of speculation that the second-generation superstar would be making his return to the WWE, where he worked from 2007-2016. After a few years on the independent circuit, Rhodes helped start in All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and served as both an on-screen talent and an executive vice president for the company.

Through two years with the upstart wrestling organization, he’d become the inaugural TNT Champion and hold the belt three different times. Murmurs of friction between him and AEW President Tony Khan started to surface late last year and in February, Rhodes let his contract expire and departed from the company.

Word immediately started to spread that he’d be WWE bound and would be working a Wrestlemania match with Seth Rollins. And now, we’re here.

The question now becomes where he will fit in the WWE landscape moving forward, especially after literally starting a rival promotion from scratch.