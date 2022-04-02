Wrestlemania 38: Live updates, results from Night 1 of annual spectacle

The “Showcase of the Immortals” has once again arrived for the WWE with Wrestlemania 38 taking place from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Like the last two years, this is a two-night event with Night 1 taking place on Saturday and Night 2 taking place on Sunday.

Seven matches and a special segment will headline the grand spectacle in north Texas on Saturday. That special segment will feature Stone Cold Steve Austin fighting Kevin Owens during a Wrestlemania edition of the “KO Show”. The primary championship battles for Night 1 will feature Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defending her title against Ronda Rousey and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defending her title against Bianca Belair.

We’ll also see Logan Paul step into the ring in a tag team match and Seth Rollins battle a mystery opponent. You’ll also have a chance to win up to $25,000 in DraftKings Sportsbook free-to-play Wrestlemania pool where you’ll have to answer 10 questions correctly about Sunday’s main event between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Here are the matches and results from Night 1 of Wrestlemania 38:

Kevin Owens Show featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin

Raw Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Smackdown Tag Team Championship - The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura/Rick Boogs

Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent (To be named by Vince McMahon)

Logan Paul/The Miz vs. The Mysterios

The New Day vs. Sheamus/Ridge Holland (w/ Butch)

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (w/ Madcap Moss)