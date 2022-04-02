Highlighting potential busts at outfielder for 2022 fantasy baseball

The 2022 baseball season is almost upon us with Opening Day on April 7. As the regular season nears, now is the perfect time to start drafting your fantasy baseball teams. There was a lot of movement this offseason and spring training is a great time to do your research for your lineups. With that in mind, here are some outfielders to avoid in your drafts as they are bust candidates for fantasy baseball leagues in 2022.

Fantasy baseball 2022 busts: Outfielder

Jesse Winker, Seattle Mariners

Winker was acquired by the Seattle Mariners along with former Cincinnati Reds teammate Eugenio Suarez after the lockout ended. An All-Star in 2021, Winker is coming off a season where he hit .305 and had 24 home runs. Winker loses the benefit of getting to play 81 games at Great American ‘Small’ Park and now has to deal with T-Mobile Park. Winker will still likely hit for power, but his batting average will come down and his strikeout rate should revert back to normal.

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Yelich’s knee cap injury in September of 2019 is going to go down as the turning point of his career. He once had a smooth-as-butter swing, and now he is coming off a season where he didn’t even hit .250. Along with the injury to his knee, Yelich has picked up back issues and even if he stays relatively healthy, Yelich is far from the player he used to be. He is being taken in the 10th round and his stats won’t return the draft capital you will spend on him.

Austin Meadows, Tampa Bay Rays

Meadows is heading into his age-27 season but needs to have a bounceback year to show he still has upside. In 2021, he hit .234 with 27 home runs and 122 strikeouts. Meadows used to dominate lefty pitchers which was rare for a left-handed bat. Last season, he had a .198 batting average against left-handed pitching which was the lowest mark of his career by far. He has decent power, but his low batting average and his strikeout rate are super concerning ahead of the 2022 season.

Other candidates: Alex Verdugo, Boston Red Sox; Joey Gallo, New York Yankees