Highlighting potential busts at shortstop for 2022 fantasy baseball

Opening Day for Major League Baseball will be on April 7. As we get closer to the start of the baseball season, now is the time to start drafting your fantasy baseball teams. In an effort to maximize avoiding players that will bust, here are some second basemen that you should avoid drafting in your 2022 fantasy baseball leagues.

Trevor Story, Boston Red Sox

Story has had the benefit of playing in Coors Field to this point of his career so his home run totals have a slight asterisk. When playing away from Colorado, Story strikes out six percent more often and has 63 of his 154 home runs. He will likely be the Red Sox every day second baseman and will add the dual-positionality early in the season. Even with Coors Field as his home ballpark in 2021, Story only hit .253 with 24 home runs and 75 RBIs. His career splits away from Coors Field cause enough concern that he should be a bust this year.

Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves

Swanson and the Braves are coming off a World Series victory in 2021. Swanson had a solid year setting a career high in home runs (27) and RBIs (88). He finished as the 15th best shortstop on the Player Rater at ESPN but had the 11th most fantasy points for a shortstop. He will slide into the bottom of the Braves order again in 2022. While last season was one of his best, the chance of Swanson repeating those numbers at the bottom of the order isn’t very high.

Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants

Crawford clobbered 24 home runs in 2021 as he opened up his batting stance and worked on his hand position. He also swiped 11 bags while hitting .298 and slugging .522. Crawford is going into his age-35 season and the chance of him repeating this success isn’t high. If you look at projections, his batting average is projected to drop .053 points to a .245. San Francisco bolstered its pitching rotation in the offseason without adding any other lineup pieces to help protect Crawford. He will have a decent output, but he is in line for a large regression making him a prime bust candidate.

Other candidates: J.P. Crawford, Seattle Mariners; Nicky Lopez, Kansas City Royals