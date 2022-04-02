How to live stream Colin Kaepernick’s throwing session at Michigan Spring Game

In the past, the only focus on college football in the early part of the spring is the NFL Draft as college players get drafted into the NFL. Spring games have grown in popularity as schools have made them into events with special guests, entertainment, as well as showcasing the college football team for the upcoming season. For the University of Michigan, their spring game on Saturday, April 2nd will feature a unique halftime show.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick will hold an exhibition throwing event during halftime. He will be joined by draft-eligible players and any NFL club personnel in attendance will be permitted to watch, per Field Yates. The Michigan spring game will be on Saturday, April 2nd at 12:00 p.m. ET and it will air on the Big Ten Network.

How to live stream Colin Kaepernick at Michigan spring game

Date: Saturday, April 2nd

Kickoff time: 12:00 p.m. ET