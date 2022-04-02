How and what to watch for No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 North Carolina in 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Championship game is set. No. 1 Kansas will take on No. 8 North Carolina. The championship game will take place at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisana on Monday, April 4th. The game will air on TBS and will tip at 9:20 p.m. ET.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below.

Game date: Monday, April

Game time: 9:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Location: Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Odds: TBD

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Texas Southern 83-56

Second Round: Defeated No. 9 Creighton 79-72

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 4 Providence 66-61

Elite Eight: Defeated No. 10 Miami 76-50

Final Four: Defeated No. 2 Villanova

KenPom rating: 4 Overall, 7 Offense, 18 Defense

Leading scorer: Ochai Agbaji (18.9 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Kansas will look to win their first national championship since 2008, and the fourth in school history.

The Jayhawks will be the favorite on Monday night thanks to a balanced offense that was lights out against a tough Villanova. KU was 13-24 from three-point range, and posted a massive 1.473 points per possession. David McCormack led all scorers with 25 points on 10-12 shooting.

First Round: Defeated No. 9 Marquette 95-63

Second Round: Defeated No. 1 Baylor 93-86 (OT)

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 4 UCLA 73-66

Elite Eight: Defeated No. 15 Saint Peter’s 69-49

Final Four: Defeated No. 2 Duke 81-77

KenPom rating: 18 Overall, 18 Offense, 42 Defense

Leading scorer: Armando Bacot (16.4 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: North Carolina has won 10 of last 11 games heading into Final Four.

In Hubert Davis’ first season, he has led the North Carolina Tar Heels to the National Championship Game. A staple victory in the historic rivalry between UNC and Duke peaked in the Final Four with guard Caleb Love dropping 28 points in the win.