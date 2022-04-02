 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Where is the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship game being played?

We go over where the 2022 Men’s Basketball Championship Game will be played.

By TeddyRicketson
Detailed view of the Final Four Logo on a basketball before the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Superdome. Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Men’s NCAA Basketball Championship will be held at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, April 4th. Tip-off is set for 9:20 p.m. ET and the game will air on TBS.

The two Final Four games will take place on Saturday, April 2nd. In the first matchup, No. 1 Kansas takes on No. 2 Villanova at 6:09 p.m. ET. The second game of the night is scheduled to tip at 8:49 p.m. ET and will see No. 2 Duke taking on their rival No. 8 North Carolina for the first time in the NCAA tournament. The Final Four games also will take place at the Superdome in The Big Easy.

Kansas is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook against Villanova. Similarly, Duke is a 4-point favorite over UNC.

Duke has the best odds to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament with +155 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kansas is right behind them with +185 odds to cut down the nets. Villanova is third with +450 odds making North Carolina the long shot to win the championship with +500 odds.

