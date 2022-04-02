Arkansas Derby 2022: Morning line odds, picks and predictions for Kentucky Derby preview

D. Wayne Lukas is a Hall of Fame trainer that has won 14 Triple Crown races previously. But this year he attempts to make history in a different way, with his prized filly Secret Oath looking to become the first female at the Kentucky Derby since 2010.

Lukas was the last trainer of a Kentucky Derby winning filly, with Winning Colors in 1988 becoming only the third lady to be first across the line in the premiere thoroughbred race in the United States.

The Arkansas Derby winner has ended up as the champion in the Kentucky Derby a total of three times, with Sunny’s Halo (1983), Smarty Jones (2004) and American Pharoah (2015) all accomplishing the feat.

But plenty of other top horses have taken home the trophy at Oaklawn Park as well, including Curlin (2007) and Victory Gallop (1998). If the goal of a trainer is to maximize rest ahead of the Run for the Roses, having Hot Springs be the last race before Churchill Downs is a good way to finish the build-up.

But Lukas brings Secret Oath, and jockey Luis Contreras will be looking for 100 Derby Qualifying Points for the win. Oath has yet to run anywhere but Oaklawn and Churchill in six career starts, which includes two wins in her only two races this year, both stakes races at the Arkansas track.

2022 Arkansas Derby post positions with morning line

1: Kavod, 15-1

2: Chasing Time, 12-1

3: Barber Road, 8-1

4: Doppelganger, 3-1

5: Un Ojo, 6-1

6: Secret Oath, 5-2

7: Ben Diesel, 15-1

8: Cyberknife, 8-1

9: We the People, 7-2