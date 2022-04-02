When is the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship game?

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship will be held on Monday, April 4th at 9:20 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana and will air on TBS.

The Final Four games are scheduled for Saturday, April 2nd with the winners advancing to the championship game on Monday. In the first semifinal game, No. 1 Kansas will take on No. 2 Villanova at 6:09 p.m. ET. At approximately 8:49 p.m. ET, No. 2 Duke will meet their rival No. 8 North Carolina for the first time in the NCAA tournament.

Both Final Four matchups will be held at the Superdome in New Orleans and will air on TBS. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Sunday, you can stream it via NCAA.com and March Madness Live.

Duke has the best odds to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament with +155 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kansas is right behind them with +185 odds to cut down the nets. Villanova is third with +450 odds making North Carolina the longshot to win the championship with +500 odds.

