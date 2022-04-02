What fights are on this weekend? Boxing schedule for Saturday, April 2

April is a big month for boxing with the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte bout scheduled for April 23rd. Before we get to that marquee matchup, there is a light boxing weekend to kick off the month. There are three main boxing matches on Saturday, April 2nd.

Savannah Marshall will defend the WBO women’s middleweight title against Femke Hermans starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. The WBC bantamweight title is on the line as Yulihan Luna takes on Mayeli Flores at 9:00 p.m. ET. At 10:30 p.m. ET, Yamileth Mercado takes on Zulina Munoz for the WBC World Female Super Bantamweight title.

Here’s a look at the boxing matches on the schedule for Saturday, April 2.

Savannah Marshall vs. Femke Hermans, women’s middleweight

Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Main event ring walks (approx): 5:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: Sky Sports in the UK, N/A in the U.S.

Yuliahn Luna vs. Mayeli Flores, women’s bantamweight

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Main event ring walks (approx): 10:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Yamileth Mercado vs. Zulina Munoz, women’s super bantamweight

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Main event ring walks (approx): 10:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: N/A