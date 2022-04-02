Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, April 2

There are only five games on Saturday’s NBA slate but all five have some playoff implications. With this many stars in action, there’s plenty of opportunities for bettors to snag quality player props. Here are a few we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jordan Poole over 25.5 points (-110)

With Stephen Curry out, Poole has become a go-to scorer for the Warriors. He’s averaging 26.3 points per game over the last 15 games, 11 of which he started. He’s gone over this line eight times in that span, with five of those instances coming over the last seven games. Back him to have another big effort against the Jazz Saturday.

Obi Toppin over 25.5 points, rebounds, assists (-125)

Julius Randle has been ruled out, which means Toppin is going to get the start. In a recent five-game span where he saw extended minutes, the promising forward averaged 14.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 25.4 minutes. Look for him to top the 30-minute mark Saturday, which means the over on this prop is in play.

Kevin Durant over 2.5 3-pointers (+110)

Durant has hit the over on this line in three straight games, and now he’s set to go up against a poor Hawks defense. Atlanta should make this a high-scoring contest, so Durant is bound to get heavy minutes as well. He’s on a bit of a hot streak from deep, so back him to hit the over on this plus-money prop.

