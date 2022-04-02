Arkansas Derby 2022: Post time, live stream, TV channel, horses, odds for Kentucky Derby prep race

The 2022 Arkansas Derby will take place on Saturday, April 2nd from Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The event is an American flat Thoroughbred race for three-year-old horses, similar to the Kentucky Derby. The Arkansas Derby serves as a qualifying race for the Run for the Roses. The most famous horse that ran in the Arkansas Derby is American Pharoah, which was the 12th Triple Crown winner in history. The race will start at 7:35 p.m. ET and it will air on FS1.

Super Stock was the 2021 Arkansas Derby winner with a time of 1:50:92. After winning the Arkansas Derby, Super Stock competed in the 2021 Kentucky Derby and finished 15th.

Secret Oath is the favorite at the 2022 Arkansas Derby with 5/2 odds. She has run six races, winning four of them and finishing third in another. Secret Oath last ran the Honeybee-G3, on February 26th, and won that race.

How to watch Arkansas Derby

Date: Saturday, April 2

Post time: 7:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FoxSports Live

Horses racing + odds

Kavod: 15/1

Chasing Time: 12/1

Barber Road: 8/1

Doppelganger: 3/1

Un Ojo: 6/1

Secret Oath: 5/2

Ben Diesel: 15/1

Cyberknife: 8/1

We the People: 7/2