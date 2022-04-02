NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, April 2

There are only five games in the NBA Saturday, but that does not mean there aren’t plenty of low-cost value additions to DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Hunter had a dud against the Cavaliers in his last game, but topped 20.0 fantasy points in eight straight games prior to that contest. He’s bound to get minutes on the wing and in the frontcourt when the Hawks go small, which is good for his overall line. Atlanta is set to be a high-scoring game against the Nets, which means Hunter should have plenty of opportunities to rack up fantasy points.

Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls, $4,700

Caruso doesn’t jump off the page in terms of stats, but he’s going to be heavily involved for the Bulls because of his defensive ability. The swingman has been solid since his return to the court, topping 15.0 fantasy points in nine of the 11 games. He’s been even better lately, averaging 23.2 fantasy points over the last four contests. In what should be a tight game against the Heat Saturday, Caruso is a nice value play.

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors, $5,000

Kuminga is a regular on this list and it’s easy to see why. The rookie has been averaging 22.9 minutes per game over the last 16 games but there is some concern about his playing time. In some games, he tops 30 minutes while he only played five minutes in the last contest against the Suns. If Kuminga gets steady minutes Saturday, he’s set to be a fantasy stud. There’s some risk here, but the upside is higher than every other value play.