A look at the biggest bets taken for the Men’s Final Four matchups at 2022 NCAA Tournament

The 2022 Final Four is full of blueblood programs, highlighted by the biggest rivalry in college basketball with the best coach in the sport’s history on his final NCAA Tournament run of his career.

With all that, plenty of wagers are coming in on Saturday night’s national semifinal games in New Orleans. The Kansas Jayhawks will match up with the Villanova Wildcats at 6:09 p.m. ET, followed by the nightcap with the Duke Blue Devils taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels at approximately 8:49 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest Final Four wagers that have come in to DraftKings Sportsbook as we get closer to game time.

Biggest bets placed on 2022 Men’s Final Four

$330,000 on Villanova +4.5 vs. Kansas -110 to payout $630,000

$16,270 on Kansas -4 vs. Villanova at -110 to payout $31,061

$10,620 on North Carolina ML at +165 to payout $28,143

