Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. 76ers on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to avoid a fourth consecutive loss on Saturday afternoon when they host the Charlotte Hornets, which won three of their previous four games.

The 76ers are 5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -220 moneyline odds, making the Hornets +180 underdogs. The over/under is set at 228.5.

Hornets vs. 76ers, 12:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -5

At some point, Philadelphia will need to turn things around heading into the final few games of the regular season, and they should be plenty motivated to get it done on Saturday afternoon. The 76ers had a day off as they return home, and the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors are creeping up on them in the standings. Philadelphia would love to stay inside the top four in the East for home-court advantage in Round 1 of the playoffs.

Over/Under: Under 228.5

Charlotte likes to speed things up, but this game will be played more at Philadelphia’s pace. The 76ers rank No. 28 in possessions per game, and three of their last four games have not reached the 220-point total.

