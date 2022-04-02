Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Hawks on Saturday

The Brooklyn Nets meet the Atlanta Hawks in a matchup of two teams that could meet down the road in the Eastern conference play-in tournament. The Nets did have a chance at the No. 6 seed a week ago but it seems like they’ll be in the play-in tournament now, while the Hawks likely need two wins to get to the postseason from the play-in bracket.

The Nets are 2-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 240.5.

Nets vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -2 (-115)

In the two previous meetings, the Nets won and would’ve covered this line. Those contests featured a different Brooklyn team, with James Harden in and Kyrie Irving out. Even with the Hawks on a four-game winning streak, the star power of Kevin Durant and Irving is hard to bet against in a key game. Take the Nets to win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 240.5

Both of the team’s previous games went well under this total, which is set quite high even with the uptick in scoring over the last few weeks. The Hawks are the highest scoring team in the league over the last five games, while the Nets rank 10th over the same stretch. Even with a lot of stars set to play, this line is too high to feel comfortable taking the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.