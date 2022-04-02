Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Bulls on Saturday

The Miami Heat take on the Chicago Bulls in the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season. The Heat have won the previous three contests and hope to maintain their grip on the No. 1 seed in the East, while the Bulls try to elevate their position late in the season.

The Heat are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 216.

Heat vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +2 (-105)

The Heat have won and covered this spread in each of the previous three games, but Miami is 5-5 over the last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Bulls are coming off a big overtime win against the Clippers and are within striking distance of the No. 4 seed. In what should be a much closer game than the last two meetings, look for the Bulls to cover and potentially win outright.

Over/Under: Under 216

The Heat have gone over in four of the last seven games with one push. The Bulls are 2-3 on overs in the last five. Both teams have been playing .500 basketball of late, and both rank in the bottom five in points per game over the last 10. Even with the low total here, the under is the play.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.