Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Warriors on Saturday

The Utah Jazz meet the Golden State Warriors for the final time this season with both teams fighting for homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The Jazz currently hold the No. 5 seed in the West, but they are just two games behind the Warriors in the No. 3 spot.

The Jazz are 2-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 218.

Jazz vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +2 (-105)

Golden State is still without Stephen Curry, but Jordan Poole has adequately filled the role of the star point guard. The Warriors should have everyone healthy for this game and while the Jazz won the last meeting between the two teams, Golden State is back at home where it is 29-10 on the season. Take the Warriors against the number and potentially to win outright against a Jazz team struggling to reach its potential.

Over/Under: Under 218

Both teams are in slumps offensively, ranking in the bottom 10 in points per game over the last 10 contests. The last two meetings between these teams have gone under this line. Utah is 3-4 on overs in the last seven, while Golden State is 3-5 on overs in the last eight. It’ll be close, but the under is the safer play Saturday.

