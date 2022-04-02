Michigan spring game 2022: Start time, live stream, TV channel, preview of Maize and Blue game

The Michigan Wolverines will come into Saturday’s spring game coming off the most successful season of the Jim Harbaugh era. The Wolverines beat the Ohio State Buckeyes, won the Big Ten Championship and qualified to the College Football Playoff for the first time in the 2021 college football season.

It hasn’t been the smoothest operation since Michigan’s season ended in the national semifinals. Harbaugh interviewed to be the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings on National Signing Day but was ultimately not hired for the job as he gets ready for his eighth season in charge in Ann Arbor.

Both coordinators from last year’s team found different jobs, so it will be interesting to see how well Harbaugh’s new hires will fit into their new roles on the coaching staff.

One of the most popular storylines heading into Michigan’s offseason was going to be the quarterback competition between Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy. Unfortunately, McCarthy has been dealing with arm soreness, so McNamara has been able to take advantage of increased reps during spring practice.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Wolverines will attempt to replace the production from defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who was a Heisman finalist last season.

Michigan is tied for the seventh best odds to win the national championship this upcoming season at +3000 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, April 2nd

Time: noon ET

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: FoxSports.com, FOX Sports app