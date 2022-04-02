Trae Young, Zach LaVine, Gordon Hayward headline NBA injury report for Saturday, April 2

It’s a light day in the NBA with just five games on tap, likely due to the Final Four games taking place in the NCAA Tournament. Here’s Saturday’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: April 2

Gordon Hayward (ankle) probable

Hayward is expected to play and will make his return after missing 22 games with the ankle issue. He’s likely going to be on some type of restriction but he’s a nice mid-level fantasy/DFS option on a high-scoring team.

Rajon Rondo (ankle) OUT

Evan Mobley (ankle) OUT

Rondo and Mobley remain out, so the Cavaliers will give Brandon Goodwin and Moses Brown more run. Those two are value plays in DFS contests.

Julius Randle (quad) OUT

Miles McBride (knee) probable

Nerlens Noel (foot) OUT

Randle is out, which means Obi Toppin’s stock is up for Saturday’s slate.

Seth Curry (ankle) questionable

Bruce Brown (illness) questionable

If Curry and Brown sit, that’ll mean more of a role for Patty Mills and Cam Thomas in Saturday’s game.

Trae Young (groin) probable

Lou Williams (ankle, back) probable

Jalen Johnson (concussion) OUT

Young is probable, which is the only thing keeping Atlanta in this game. Johnson, who has seen more minutes since the Cam Reddish trade, remains out in concussion protocol.

Max Strus (shoulder) questionable

Gabe Vincent (toe) questionable

Caleb Martin (calf) questionable

If Strus and Vincent sit, Kyle Lowry would be the primary point guard for Miami. Martin’s status will impact Victor Oladipo’s minutes.

Zach LaVine (knee) probable

LaVine has been in a bit of a slump lately, but had a solid outing in the overtime win over the Clippers. If things go south on his knee injury, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu get a boost in fantasy/DFS contests.

Hassan Whiteside (foot) questionable

If Whiteside doesn’t play, Eric Paschall will continue to get backup center minutes behind Rudy Gobert.