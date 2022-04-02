Pick against the spread, over/under for Villanova-Kansas on Saturday

The Final Four gets kicked off on Saturday with Kansas and Villanova hooking up for the second time in four Final Fours with revenge on the mind of Kansas from a 95-79 loss in 2018.

Villanova Wildcats vs Kansas Jayhawks (-4, 133)

The Kansas offense overall for the season rates higher in terms of efficiency than the defense, they have been good at cutting off the arc down the stretch as opponents are shooting 27.2% from 3-point range the past 14 games.

The Wildcats are ninth in the country in opponent 3-point shooting percentage away from home at 28.4% but also are making 32.3% of their 3-point shots the past seven games and 33% from distance overall on the road last season while taking 47% of their field goals from 3-point range on the road, which is the highest 3-point rate of any team that made the NCAA Tournament.

Both defenses are in good form as the Jayhawks have allowed 65 points or fewer in seven of their last eight games while Villanova has surrendered 65 points or fewer in each of their last eight games.

Villanova’s strategy for playing without Justin Moore, who is second on the team in points per game, might be similar to the one Jay Wright used in three 2021 NCAA Tournament games without Collin Gillespie, allowing 61, 62, and 63 points in those games with a pace of 61.4 possessions per game, which is slower pace than any team has played at the past two seasons.

Villanova was operating at a pace that is in the bottom 25 in the country in terms of total possession per game prior to Moore’s injury and now that the team will be operating with a five man rotation, the pace in this game will be slow and both defenses enter in peak form.

The Play: Villanova vs Kansas Under 133

