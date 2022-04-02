Breaking down Final Four public betting splits on game day morning

There are three games left in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as we have reached the Final Four. Tonight, we will see No. 1 Kansas take on No. 2 Villanova in the early game and they will be followed by No. 2 Duke facing No. 8 North Carolina. Both games will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana and will air on TBS.

Here’s a look at how the public is betting Saturday’s Final Four matchups, with all numbers coming from DraftKings Sportsbook as of game day morning.

Spread: Kansas -4 — 51% of handle, 62% of bets on Kansas

Total: 133 — 70% of handle on under, 54% of bets on over

Moneyline: Kansas -195, Villanova +165 — 52% of handle and 63% of bets on Kansas

Kansas is a four-point favorite as the Jayhawks look to reach their first championship game since 2012. The Jayhawks took on Villanova in the 2018 Final Four, but the Wildcats won 95-79. Kansas is known for its offensive output and putting together efficient possessions. Villanova is well-rounded on offense and defense so this should be a solid matchup. The public is going with Kansas to cover and for the under to hit.

Spread: Duke -4 — 56% of handle, 53% of bets on Duke

Total: 151.0 — 63% of handle on over, 50/50 split of total bets

Moneyline: Duke -190, UNC +160 — 61% of handle, 63% of bets on Duke

The best rivalry in college basketball heads to the NCAA tournament for the first time ever. In Coach K’s final season, it is a potential storybook ending for the Blue Devils who would advance to the National Championship with a win over North Carolina. The public is backing Duke to cover the four-point spread with the slight majority of money and bets following them. The public is also favoring over 151 points. When these teams played twice in the regular season the point totals finished at 154 and 175, respectively.

