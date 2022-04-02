Max Scherzer scratched from Saturday intrasquad start with tweaked hamstring

Max Scherzer was pulled from his intrasquad tune-up start after he tweaked his hamstring on Saturday, per Jon Heyman. The New York Mets are expected to provide more information as well as a timetable for how long he may be sidelined later today.

This injury to Scherzer comes a day after it was announced that Jacob deGrom would be shut down and miss his Opening Day start due to a stress reaction in his right scapula, per Jeff Passan. The Mets starting rotation with deGrom and Scherzer was touted as being one of the best 1-2 punches in baseball and now they will both be sidelined to start the 2022 regular season.

Opening Day for the MLB is set for April 7th. The Mets are rumored to be putting trade talks into motion to bring in yet another starting pitcher to fill in the gaps left by Scherzer and DeGrom’s injuries.