Logan Paul reveals Wrestlemania outfit

We’re just a few short hours from the start of Wrestlemania 38 and social media star/occasional pro boxer Logan Paul revealed what he’ll be wearing for his tag team match for tonight.

His outfit is certainly...a look.

Perhaps the YouTube star watched Kill Bill recently and got some inspiration for what he’d wear at AT&T Stadium? Or perhaps he just wanted to go over the top with something ridiculous for the biggest wrestling pay-per-view of the year?

Either way, Paul will step into the limelight tonight when he teams up with The Miz to take on the team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio for tonight’s show. The former team has antagonized the father-son duo on Monday Night Raw for the past several weeks, even going as far as stealing Rey Mysterio’s mask at one point.

Paul is one of three celebrities who will be wrestling in an actual match at this year’s Wrestlemania. He’ll go on tonight while Jackass star Johnny Knoxville and former NFL punter Pat McAfee will have individual matches tomorrow. The social media star has indicated in interviews that he’s quickly taking a liking to professional wrestling and if he were to return on a semi-annual basis, he’d certainly have his look down pat.