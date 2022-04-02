Logan Paul and the Miz defeat the Mysterios at Wrestlemania 38

Logan Paul is a winner at Wrestlemania.

The YouTube superstar came out victorious in his tag team match at the grand spectacle on Saturday, teaming up with the Miz to take down the father-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Paul came down to the ring with the Miz rocking the outfit he revealed on Twitter earlier in the day and an ultra-rare Pikachu Pokemon card around his neck, immediately adding to his hateability during this match.

Logan Paul walking down the ramp at #WWE #WrestleMania wearing a million dollar #Pikachu #Pokémon card…he may be my spirit animal. pic.twitter.com/JU9WiHU097 — Mom's Basement Gaming (@MBasementGaming) April 3, 2022

This started as standard tag match with Miz and Paul spending the first half isolating Dominik. It started to pick up when Rey finally got in and made the match compeitive.

Paul drew the most heel heat midway through the bout when he impersonated the late Eddie Guerrero by doing the “Three Amigos” suplexes and hit a frogsplash.

Logan Paul hit the three amigos on Rey Mysterio #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/R2ZPLcbhXu — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) April 3, 2022

He soon got his comeuppance when getting hit by a double-619. Unfortunately for the faces, Miz came up fro, behind and hit Rey with a “Skull-Crushing Finale” for the win.

After the match, Miz turned on Paul by giving him a “Skull-Crushing Finale” of his own.