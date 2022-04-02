 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Logan Paul and the Miz defeat the Mysterios at Wrestlemania 38

The YouTube star had his hand raised in victory at Wrestlemania.

Logan Paul is a winner at Wrestlemania.

The YouTube superstar came out victorious in his tag team match at the grand spectacle on Saturday, teaming up with the Miz to take down the father-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Paul came down to the ring with the Miz rocking the outfit he revealed on Twitter earlier in the day and an ultra-rare Pikachu Pokemon card around his neck, immediately adding to his hateability during this match.

This started as standard tag match with Miz and Paul spending the first half isolating Dominik. It started to pick up when Rey finally got in and made the match compeitive.

Paul drew the most heel heat midway through the bout when he impersonated the late Eddie Guerrero by doing the “Three Amigos” suplexes and hit a frogsplash.

He soon got his comeuppance when getting hit by a double-619. Unfortunately for the faces, Miz came up fro, behind and hit Rey with a “Skull-Crushing Finale” for the win.

After the match, Miz turned on Paul by giving him a “Skull-Crushing Finale” of his own.

