Armando Bacot fouls out of Final Four game vs. Duke in final minute

UPDATE: Bacot fouls out with 46.7 seconds remaining. He finishes with 11 points and 21 rebounds.

North Carolina Tar Heels big man Armando Bacot went to the locker room with just about five minutes left in the Final Four game against the Duke Blue Devils after suffering an ankle injury. He has 11 points and 19 rebounds in the national semifinal so far, with 4:36 remaining.

Bacot landed on his teammate’s foot while contesting a shot and had to be carried off the floor with the help of trainers.

The injury ultimately checked out, which allowed Bacot to come back into the game shortly after he walked off the floor. He appeared to shake off the injury on his way to the bench initially, but the Tar Heels wanted to make sure nothing was off before sending him back into action. Bacot has 11 points and 21 rebounds in the game so far, which is a close contest between the Tar Heels and Blue Devils.