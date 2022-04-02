North Carolina upsets Duke 81-77, ends Coach K’s career with Final Four loss

The 2022 NCAA Tournament Final Four contest was the first time the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils met in March Madness. And the first meeting lived up to all the hype. With so many narratives coming together in New Orleans, it was the Tar Heels ending Coach K’s career with a Final Four defeat 81-77.

The game was tight throughout the night, but it was the impressive final sequence which sent this already-heated rivalry into another galaxy.

North Carolina had an answer with Brady Manek, the transfer with a sweet stroke who has played in big games before.

BRADY MANEK ANSWERS FROM DEEP #MFinalFour pic.twitter.com/QAWJtmmHud — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 3, 2022

Duke appeared to have one more response. This time, it was Wendell Moore Jr. off an offensive rebound for the Blue Devils.

North Carolina did the Blue Devils one better, with R.J. Davis and Caleb Love putting the finishing touches on the win. The latter did most of the damage with a triple and some free throws to ice the win.

The No. 8 Tar Heels will now meet the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks in the national title game. UNC made back-to-back title games in 2016 and 2017, winning the latter game. The Jayhawks are making their first appearance since 2012.