How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream on Wednesday

The English Premier League continues ahead as makeup matches are starting to be a big part of the congested schedule. There were a whole bunch of matches postponed during the winter slate as COVID-19 outbreaks ripped through just about every team in the league in December and January. Others were postponed due to conflicts with other tournaments such as FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, and Carabao Cup. Makeups are now being played frequently, and Wednesday’s slate has four of those matches on tap.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

All four matches get started at roughly the same time, with three kicking off at 2:45 p.m. ET and the last one starting at 3 p.m. Some of these could have major implications in the table going forward, as Everton will look for a win over Leicester City to widen the gap from the relegation zone. The Toffees sit in 17th place with 28 points, just three points ahead of 18th-place Burnley.

Chelsea will take on Arsenal in a makeup from Matchday 25. The Blues are sitting in third place with 62 points, just five points ahead of Tottenham. They have four matches left to play, so in order for them to even have a shot at finishing in the top two, they’d have to win every single match while Liverpool and/or Man City loses the rest of theirs. Chelsea will be fighting just to stay in the top four and secure a UCL spot for next season, though. They just made a UCL exit last week as Real Madrid topped them 5-4 on aggregate, but they bounced back by booking a spot in the FA Cup final after a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

A win for Arsenal would put them level on points with Tottenham, but they currently sit 10 goals behind the Spurs in the goal differential tiebreaker, so they still wouldn’t quite break into the top four just yet. DraftKings Sportsbook has Chelsea favored at -120, with the Gunners coming in at +340.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for Wednesday’s makeup matches.

EPL makeup schedule, Wednesday

Chelsea v. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m. — USA, Universo

Everton v. Leicester, 2:45 p.m. — Peacock

Newcastle United v. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m. — Peacock

Manchester City v. Brighton, 3 p.m. — Peacock