How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the April 20th episode

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA.

We have another busy show on tap tonight as the company starts to lightly press the gas towards the Double or Nothing pay-per-view at the end of May.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, April 20th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

CM Punk will be action tonight as he’ll go one-on-one with Dustin Rhodes. Punk has made his AEW World Championship aspirations very much known over the last several weeks and with “Hangman” Adam Page successfully defending his title against Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match last Friday, it seems like we’re on a collision course for Punk-Page at Double or Nothing. We’ll see if we start to move into that direction tonight.

We’ll get what should be the culmination of the long feud between AFO and Darby Allin/Sting/Hardy’s tonight as Allin will face Andrade in a coffin match. We’ll see what comes of that match and where all parties will go moving forward.

Dynamite tonight will be in Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.’s hometown of Pittsburgh and she’ll make her return when facing Danielle Kamela in a qualifying match for the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. We haven’t seen Baker since losing the AEW Women’s World Championship to Thunder Rosa a month ago, so we’ll be sure to hear from her tonight.

Also on the show, Hook will officially make his Dynamite debut after wrestling exclusively on Rampage for the past few months. We’ll also get another announcement from AEW President Tony Khan.