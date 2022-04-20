How to watch the 2022 Zurich Classic via live online stream

The PGA Tour heads to New Orleans, Louisiana for the 2022 Zurich Classic. The first round gets started on Thursday, April 21st and the tournament will wrap up on Sunday, April 24th. This is a unique tournament in that it is played in teams of two. One golfer is selected via the Tour priority rankings and the other has to be either another PGA Tour member or has to earn entry through a sponsor exemption. The duo of Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa have the best odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +650.

To watch the 2022 Zurich Classic on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on the CBS Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2022 Zurich Classic are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

3:30 to 6:30 p.m. ET: General coverage

8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Round 3

1 to 3:00 p.m.: General coverage

3 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

8:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Final round

1 to 3 p.m.: General coverage

3 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4