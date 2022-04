Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Zurich Classic

The PGA Tour heads to TPC Louisiana in New Orleans, Louisiana for the 2022 Zurich Classic. The action gets underway with the first round on Thursday, April 21st. Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith are the reigning champs having won the 2021 event. Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland have the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the tournament installed at +650.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

There will be three featured groups for the first round. The first is Scottie Scheffler/Ryan Palmer and Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay. The second is Billy Horschel/Sam Burns and Bubba Watson/Harold Varner III. The final featured group on Thursday will be Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose and Joaquin Niemann/Mito Pereira.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Zurich Classic on Thursday.