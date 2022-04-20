Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Celtics on Wednesday

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will look to pick up a win tonight in Game 2 against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. The Celtics defeated the Nets 115-114 in Game 1 thanks to a last-second layup from Tatum. The star forward led Boston with 31 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3pt), eight assists, and four rebounds.

The Celtics are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 226.

Nets vs. Celtics, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +3.5

The Nets gave themselves a real chance to steal Game 1, despite Kevin Durant not having the best shooting performances, but still scoring 23 points. Irving led the way for the Nets as he dropped 39 points (12-20 FG, 6-10 3pt). The Nets as a team had four players in double figures, while shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from three-point range.

However, it wasn’t enough to slowdown Boston, who had four starters scoring 20 points or more in the win. The Celtics dominated the Nets on the boards (43-29), which helped them secure the Game 1 win.

Heading into tonight’s game, Boston has to be prepared for Brooklyn to give its best shot. Durant won't shoot 9-24 from the field again and we know that Irving will get his shots. The question is who else steps in the starting lineup between Drummond, Curry or Brown? If they can get one of those guys to help out then they have a chance. It should be another close game between these two teams so the best here is Nets’ spread.

Over/Under: Over 226

The total points scored in Game 1 was 229 between the Nets and Celtics. Therefore, it’s a strong chance that they go over tonight’s total. However, there should be some adjustments on both ends that should affect the total. In their four regular season games, the total points scored were 227, 217, 235, and 246. Three of those numbers are over the current line, so take the over tonight.

