Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Raptors on Wednesday

Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors will try to get in the win column tonight in Game 3 against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia took a commanding 2-0 series lead over Toronto in a 112-97 win on Monday night. Embiid led both teams with 31 points (9-16 FG, 12-14 FT) and 11 rebounds.

The Sixers are 2-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 216.

76ers vs. Raptors, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors +2

The Raptors will try to hold serve at home tonight after losing the first two games of this series in Philadelphia. Toronto struggled once again defensively as the Sixers shot 52.2 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from three-point range. However, the Raptors forced Philadelphia into 14 turnovers, which is an improvement from just the three turnovers the Sixers had in Game 1.

Toronto will likely not have Scottie Barnes for tonight’s game, who is listed as doubtful on the injury report. Meanwhile, Gary Trent Jr., who only played 10 minutes in Game 2 due to an illness, is listed as questionable. As for the Sixers, they are not going to have Matisse Thybulle for the next two games, but he hasn’t seen a ton of minutes in the first two games off the bench.

The Raptors have been a good team at home this season, while the Sixers have played well on the road. With this game being in Toronto, we should expect the Raptors to give their all and push the limit late into the fourth quarter. Philadelphia is 3-17 straight up in the last 20 games in Toronto, which is something to keep in mind for tonight.

Over/Under: Under 216

The total points scored through the first two games were 242 and 209. If the Raptors want to win or keep it close, they have to keep the Sixers under 115 points. Philadelphia’s defense was better in Game 2, but Toronto still shot 46.7 percent from the field. It’s hard to imagine Philly shooting well for three straight games from deep, so back the under here.

