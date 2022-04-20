Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Bucks on Wednesday

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls will look to take Game 2 tonight against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks defeated the Bulls 93-86 in Game 1 last weekend, thanks to 27 points and 16 rebounds from Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee is 10-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 225.

Bulls vs. Bucks, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +10

The Bulls fought hard in Game 1 on Sunday, but just fell short towards the end. Chicago did not shoot the ball well at all, finishing 32.3 percent from the field and 18.9 percent from distance. That will not get it done against the defending NBA champions, who struggled in their own right but can flip a switch at any moment.

The Bucks saw Antetokounmpo go off for almost 30 points, but Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday were only held to a combined 24 points. For Milwaukee to make it back to the NBA Finals and to win this series, it needs that duo to at least score 40. This season, the Bulls are 2-1 against the spread when they are underdogs between 8.5-11.5 points. The Bucks are 9-8-1 ATS when favored by 8.5-11.5 points. Milwaukee should still get the win, but the Bulls will try to make it tough.

Over/Under: Over 225

In Game 1 last weekend, the total points scored was 179 points. I highly doubt we see a low-scoring game tonight, especially when the Bucks averaged 116.2 points per game during the regular season vs. Chicago. If Milwaukee can get close to that average, then I see the total going over.

