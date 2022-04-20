Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, April 20

We have a three playoff games schedule in the Association Wednesday and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Marcus Smart over 14.5 points (-120)

If the Boston Celtics want to take a 2-0 lead over the Brooklyn Nets tonight, they are going to need another outstanding game from Smart. The newly crowned Defensive Player of the Year had 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3pt), seven rebounds, and six assists in Game 1.

Smart has had success against Brooklyn this season, averaging 17.8 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and from three-point range in four games. Out of those four games, he went over 14.5 points three times.

Pascal Siakam over 9.5 rebounds (+105)

If the Toronto Raptors want to get the win at home tonight, they are going to need Siakam to play the way he did in Game 2. The standout power forward had 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in Monday’s loss.

The Raptors have to crush the Sixers on the board, which has been an issue throughout the season for Philadelphia. Heading into the NBA playoffs, Siakam was averaging 8.7 rebounds in three regular season games against the Sixers. However, out of those three games, the 27-year old forward had 10 rebounds twice.

Khris Middleton over 2.5 threes (-105)

After a quiet Game 1 performance last weekend, we are due for a bounce back game from Middleton tonight. In Game 1 against Chicago, the All-Star forward only had 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field and 1-of-7 from three-point range. On the season, Middleton is shooting 37.3 percent from beyond the arc, which means his performance in Game 1 was an anomaly.

In three regular season games against the Bulls, Middleton shot 27.8 percent from three-point range and only made 2.5 threes once. If Milwaukee wants to win Game 2 comfortably, they are going to need a better outing from Middleton.

