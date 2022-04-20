NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, April 20

We’ve got a three-game playoff slate in the NBA Wednesday, with plenty of stars on display for tonight’s DFS contests. However, it’ll be the value additions which likely tip the scales for several bettors when it comes to successful lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets, $4,700

Claxton played 31 minutes in Game 1 with Andre Drummond in foul trouble. The big man put up 32.0 fantasy points, giving him back-to-back games with over 30.0 fantasy points. Claxton appears to be one of two big men Steve Nash trusts in the playoffs, so he’s bound to get a similar workload in Game 2. At this price, it’s easy to add Claxton to any DFS lineup.

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks, $4,800

Lopez is still working to get back to 100 percent, but he did play 32 minutes in the playoff opener for the defending champions. The center put up 27.8 fantasy points and should shoot better from the field in Game 2. Given his ability to hit the three-point shot, Lopez is a solid value addition to Wednesday’s lineups.

Coby White, Chicago Bulls, $3,900

The Bulls have shortened their rotation for the postseason, and White is getting good minutes in this new setup. He’s a streaky player, which means he can really start racking up points or go cold. The Bulls shot poorly as a team in Game 1, and that is unlikely to happen again over the whole game. Look for White to get going in Game 2 and outperform this price in DFS contests.