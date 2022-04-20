Best lineup strategy for Nets vs. Celtics NBA Showdown

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics got an extra day off after Sunday’s thrilling Game 1 and will now compete in Game 2 Wednesday. The Nets hope to be on the right side of this result and take a 1-1 series back home, while the Celtics look to secure a 2-0 advantage before the series shifts to Brooklyn.

With plenty of stars on display, this is a loaded matchup when it comes to fantasy and DFS selections. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Kevin Durant ($16,800) - Durant had a clunker in Game 1, but he still did hit some key shots and finished with a solid overall outing. Expect the star to perform much better in Game 2, especially from an efficiency standpoint. Durant will make the necessary adjustments to Boston’s defensive strategy and be worthy of a captain’s pick tonight.

Al Horford ($11,100) - Horford is going to get heavy minutes again with Robert Williams still out. The veteran center produced a strong overall game and while the price point is a bit high, Horford is a walking double-double at this point if his minutes stay where they’re expected to.

FLEX Plays

Grant Williams ($3,600) - Williams played 21 minutes in Game 1, showing he’s a key cog in this rotation now. The combo forward missed all four of his three-point attempts, something which likely won’t happen again. If the Nets look to get the ball out of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s hands, Williams is a player who could benefit from some open looks. He’s a nice play at this price.

Nic Claxton ($5,000) - Claxton is the top value play on the board, as he’s one of two big men Steve Nash seems to trust in this Brooklyn rotation. Claxton finished 32.0 fantasy points in the opener, and has back-to-back games with over 30.0 fantasy points. He’s worth adding as a flex play in tonight’s contest.

Fades

Marcus Smart ($6,800) - Smart is a solid player, but the price point might be too inflated. The guard isn’t going to consistently shoot well from deep, and his transition opportunities aren’t going to be as plentiful as they were in Game 1. He’s good for solid minutes, but the production might not hit Game 1 levels.

Derrick White ($6,200) - White has been a nice secondary player for the Celtics, but he’s never quite filled up the stat sheet. In 26 games with Boston, White is averaging 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He’s got nine games where he scored in single digits. The guard has taken some pressure off Tatum and Brown, but he’s not worth this price.

The Outcome

The Nets managed to climb back into Game 1 despite a horrendous start. Durant should be much better, while Kyrie Irving will continue to feed off a hostile Boston crowd. The Celtics will put up a strong fight, but it’s hard to bank on them getting that many early transition opportunities and open shots again. The Nets should be able to muster enough offense to take this series back to Brooklyn tied at 1-1.

Final score: Nets 118, Celtics 112