How to watch Wednesday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

There are three games on Wednesday’s playoff slate, with two series going into Game 2 while a third series heads to Game 3. Here’s how fans and bettors can catch all the action for the day’s games.

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics will hope to put on another great show in Game 2 after a thrilling Game 1 win for Boston. Those two will tip things off at 7:00 p.m. ET. There is a TNT doubleheader Wednesday, with the Milwaukee Bucks looking to go up 2-0 on the Chicago Bulls. That game is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Toronto Raptors got stuck with an NBATV game as they attempt to climb back into the series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors have some key injuries, but they badly need Game 3 at home to give themselves a chance in this first round matchup.

