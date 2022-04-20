How to watch Nets vs. Celtics via live online stream

TNT will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at TD Garden in Boston.

Nets vs. Celtics

Date: Wednesday, April 20

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kyrie Irving received a $50,000 fine this week for flipping off the Boston crowd, and his former team’s fans will be going after him hard in Game 2. Ben Simmons has been cleared for contact, though he will not make his Brooklyn debut as he recovers from a back injury. Irving scored a game-high 39 points on Sunday, and all eyes will be on him on Wednesday night.

The Celtics are favored to claim a 2-0 series lead according to DraftKings Sportsbook after Jayson Tatum’s buzzer-beating layup gave them a thrilling Game 1 victory and led Boston with a 31-point performance. Big man Robert Williams III continues to rehab from a knee that sidelined him since late March, and it remains to be seen whether or not he will be back at some point during this series.