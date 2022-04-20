How to watch Bulls vs. Bucks via live online stream

TNT will host Wednesday’s playoff contest between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks with tipoff set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Bulls vs. Bucks

Date: Wednesday, April 20

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Bulls will look to avoid going down 0-2 in the first two games in Milwaukee, and they had a chance to steal one on Sunday night as they kept the Bucks out of their offensive rhythm. Unfortunately, Chicago shot a season-low 32.3 percent from the floor including 18.9 percent from beyond the arc in its first playoff game in the last five seasons.

The Bucks used incredible defense to escape out of Game 1 with a victory, and the 86 points they allowed were the fewest they’ve given up all season. Milwaukee led by as many as 16 points, though it it was a one-point game with 90 seconds to play. Giannis Antetokounmpo was dominant for the entire game, though he’ll need some help from Milwaukee’s perimeter shooters. The Bucks shot 26.3 percent from deep, a number which will need to improve if they want to repeat at champions.